Declare health emergency in Chittoor, demands CITU

Chittoor: The CITU and AITUC leaders staged a dharna at Greampet on Sunday demanding the District Collector Dr N B Gupta to declare health emergency in the district and handover all the private hospitals including Apollo Hospital for extending free treatment for COVID -19 patients.

Addressing the gathering , CITU district president P Chaithanya alleged that both the state and Central governments were failed to provide enough number of beds for covid patients at the hospitals. So far, over 5,000 people were infected with corona virus in the district, he said and added the private hospitals were exploiting the severity of the pandemic for their monetary benefits.

He highlighted there was serious shortage of doctors, nurses, paramedical and sanitary staff for tackling heavy inflow of COVID -19 patients in the district. He asked the Collector to release a white paper on spending of funds for tackling the dreadful disease in the district. He reiterated that the government should also take immediate steps for closing all the wine shops in the district. AITUC leaders Gopinath, Mani, Asha workers union district president R Padma and others spoke.