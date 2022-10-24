Deepavali Asthanam held with fervour at Tirumala, Sahasra Deepalankarana to follow in the evening

Deepavali Asthanam was held in Tirumala Temple on Monday morning in the presence of the temple priests and TTD officials. The Asthanam was performed at Bangaruvakili. Speaking to the media on this occasion, EO Dharma Reddy said that the Deepavali Asthanam was organised traditionally during the Diwali festival in Tirumala Temple.



He said that he prayed to the Lord that the state should be prosperous and all the people should be happy. EO wished that this Diwali would bring light in the lives of all people and be blessed with health and wellness.

Venugopala Deekshitulu the head priest of Tirumala temple, said that the Diwali Asthanam was organized to seek the blessings of Srivari for all the devotees. He said that on this occasion that deity was decorated with silk robes Swami's Moolamurti and Utsavamurti.



Earlier, special arati were performed by offering new silk cloths to Moolavirattu and Utsavamurthy in the temple. In the evening, the deities will participate in the Sahasra Deepalankarana service followed by the procession in the four Mada streets of the temple.