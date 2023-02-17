Delay in City Operation Centre works irks Tirupati civic chief

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali, who inspected the City Operation Centre (COC) construction works here on Thursday, expressed her displeasure over the works moving at a snail's pace. The foundation stone for the construction of the five-floor COC (Corporation Office), which was laid in August last year, was scheduled to be completed in 18 months.

The Commissioner urged the engineering officials to see the contractor complete the construction of Rs 80 crore building as per schedule keeping in view the convenience of city people and also for the civic administration function in the building, which will have all modern facilities. Pointing that the works are getting delayed, she said the delay would cause severe inconvenience to people in the pilgrim city and wanted the construction firm to speed up the works.

It may be noted here that the MCT took up the construction COC as the old Corporation office, which was built in 1975 became dilapidated, and also to provide all the facilities for the corporation wings in the COC taken up under 'Smart City Project.'

However, sources indicate that the demolition of old municipal corporation office and the removal of the debris delayed taking up the COC construction works. Smart City Project general manager Chandramouli and engineer Chandrasekhar were present.