Delegates hail Hans India awards presentation programme
Vijayawada: The Hans India Technical Education Awards-2025 presentation programme held at Sidhartha Engineering College in Vijayawada is a nice programme and students should be involved in the programme to promote them, observed Godavari Global University Registrar Dr PMMS Sarma.
Speaking to Hans India, the registrar said such awards presentation programmes will inspire students in a big way.
Sharing his opinion, Deputy Director of Admissions of the same University described the programme as an innovative programme. He said the Godavari Global University has collaboration with several international companies which helps students to acquire skills as per industry needs and to get good placements.
Dr Kishore Kumar of Annamacharya University of Rajampet opined that such programmes will help students to get information at one centre. He said the awards presentation also ignite the spirit of students to acquire knowledge as per demand.
QIS College of Engineering and technology, Ongole, Dean Academic Dr R Satya Meher opined that the Hans India awards presentation is very good and students should be involved as it will help students in a big way.