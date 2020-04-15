Delhi man dies in Nellore due to Coronavirus, first death recorded in district

Nellore: MD Yaseen Ahmed, 56, from Lakshmi Nagar area of Delhi, who visited Nellore city recently, fell sick and joined the Government General Hospital on April 10 and died on the following day April 11. The doctors who suspected the symptoms sent the samples for coronavirus test. The results appeared on 13 proved that he was confirmed of COVID 19.

The officials immediately shifted the dead body to the mortuary and completed funerals on April 14 as per COVID protocol set by the Government. There are no details of as towhy the person had visited Nellore and with who he had spent all these days. Authorities of the GGH confirmed the death and the last rites were conducted. This is the first COVID-19 death in Nellore city which was reported late.