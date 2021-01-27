Delhites relish vegetables from Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: South Central Railway has achieved distinction of starting South India's first Kisan Rail meant for transporting agricultural produce from Anantapur to New Delhi.

This was followed by operation of more Kisan Specials from the zone like onions from Nagarsol station to eastern parts of the country and bananas, from Tadipatri through containerised cold storage trains, said Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager P Srinivas.

He said more than 600 special parcel trains have been operated so far linking major regions and transporting nearly 1.7 lakh tonnes of commodities, thereby registering the third highest parcel traffic over Indian Railways.

The DRM hoisted the national flag at the Railway stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday to mark the 72nd Republic Day celebrations. Srinivas inspected guard of honour from Railway Protection Force (RPF) contingents accompanied by Sachin Bhalode, Senior DSC, Vijayawada.

On this momentous occasion, DRM addressed the limited gathering by reading out South Central Railway – General Manager's message. Giving details of the achievements of South Central Railway, the DRM said the track renewal to the length of 259 kms has been carried out during the current financial year. He said even with the prevailing pandemic situation, execution of the infrastructure projects by the zone is on the fast pace resulting in commissioning of 44 kms of New Railway Line, 44 kms of gauge conversion works. In addition, 127 kms of doubling and 22 kms of tripling works have been completed and commissioned during this financial year. The works related to Mission Electrification are also progressing at a rapid pace with another 120 route kms being added in the current financial year. Safety continues to be topmost priority for South Central Railway.

He praised the services rendered by the Railway to the migrant workers by operating Sramik trains to various destinations from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places during the Covis lockdown time.

After the GM's address, Vijayawada divisional railway manager Srinivas distributed prizes to the corona warriors from Medical, RPF and Commercial and other departments of Vijayawada Division for rendering exceptional services during the peak period of pandemic. He felicitated G Karthika, senior clerk, Commercial Department, Vijayawada for her achievements in the field of athletics and representing Indian Railways at national level. He distributed trophies to the winners of DRM Cup- Inter Departmental Doubles Tennis Tournament held to commemorate 72nd Republic Day.

SCRWWO, Vijayawada supplied fruits to patients of Railway hospital, Vijayawada which were distributed to the patients by Dr Md Naseer, CMS, Vijayawada on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations.

D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM (Infrastructure), M Srikanth, ADRM (Operations), P Bhaskar Reddy, Sr DCM, V Anjaneyulu, Sr DOM, E Santharam, Sr DEN (Coordination), G Sudheer Kumar, Sr DPO and other officials present at the R-Day celebrations.