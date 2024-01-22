Delimitation: 9 constituencies lose their existence in Srikakulam dist

Srikakulam: Total nine Assembly constituencies lost their existence in Srikakulam district due to delimitation and reorganisation process between 1952 and 2009.

Brahmanatharla, Sompeta, Harichchandrapuram, Unukuru, Nagarikatakam, Shermahammadpuram, Ponduru, Honjaram and Kotturu Assembly constituencies lost existence in the district and were merged in new constituencies.

Elections were held for Brahmanatharla Assembly constituency twice in 1955 and 1962. In 1955 elections, Swathanthra Party candidate Nitcherla Ramulu won with 5,205 votes majority by defeating CPI candidate Uppada Rama Rao. In 1962 elections Congress candidate Bendi Laxminarayanamma won with 2,887 votes majority by defeating Swathanthra Party candidate Nitcherla Ramulu. Later, it was merged with Sompeta constituency.

Elections were held for Shermahammadpuram Assembly constituency twice in 1955 and 1962. In 1955 Krishikar Lok Party candidate Chowdari Satyannarayana and in 1962 Independent candidate Ballada Hariyappadu Reddy won the seat. Later it was merged with Etcherla constituency.

From Ponduru constituency, Congress candidate Kottapalli Punnayya was elected unanimously in 1962, in 1964 Congress candidate Kottapalli Narasayya, in 1967 elections Independent candidate Chowdari Satyannarayana and in 1972 Congress candidate Lukalapu Laxmana Dasu was elected. Later it was merged with Cheepurupalli constituency.

Unukuru constituency was formed in 1955 and continued till 2004 general elections. Later it was merged with Rajam constituency for 2009 elections.

Honjaram constituency was formed in 1952 and Krishikar Lok Party candidate Peesupati Pundarikakshacharyulu was elected from here and later it was merged with Unukuru constituency.

Nagarikatakam constituency was formed in 1952 and continued till 1972. From here Tammineni Papa Rao got elected twice – once as Congress candidate and another time as an Independent candidate. In 1972 elections, Independent candidate Pydi Srirama Murthy was elected. Later it was merged with Narasannapeta constituency.

Sompeta constituency was formed in 1952 and continued till 2004 elections. Total 12 times elections were held for the constituency and Gouthu Latchanna was elected from here consecutively six times as an MLA and his son and senior TDP leader Gouthu Syama Sundara Sivaji was elected five times consecutively as an MLA and only one time Congress (I) candidate Majji Narayana Rao was elected from here and later it was merged with Palasa constituency.

Harishchandrapuram constituency was formed in 1967 and continued till 2004 and elections were held here 10 times and Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu was elected from here four times and his younger brother Kinjarapu Atchannaidu was elected thrice from here. Later it was merged with Tekkali constituency.

Kotturu constituency was formed in 1962 and continued till 2004. From here Congress candidates were elected thrice in 1962, 1967 and in 2004. TDP candidates were elected four times from here in 1983, 1989, 1994 and in 1999 elections.

Independent and Jajatha Party candidates got elected from here twice and later it was merged with Pathapatnam constituency.