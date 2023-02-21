Demand for continuation of Eruvaka-DAT Centre in Ongole

Ongole (Prakasam district): Farmers' leaders under the banner of Prakasam District Farmers Organisations Coordination Committee demanded the government to withdraw its decision of shifting Eruvaka - Digital Agriculture Technologies (DAT) Centre to Palnadu district from Prakasam district.

Under the leadership of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) district coordinator Chunduri Ranga Rao, farmers and farmworkers leaders Pamidi Venkatarao, Marella Seshu, Vadde Hanumareddy, Mandava Srinivasa Rao, P Venkataramaiah, Sk Mabu and others, they staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Monday and condemned the idea of the government to shift the DAT Centre from Ongole to Narasarao Pet, by quoting that a Kisan Vikas Kendra is available at Darsi. They demanded continuation of the DAT Centre in Ongole until the labs start functioning, if the government is establishing a similar research laboratory in all Assembly constituencies.

The protesting farmers submitted a representation to in-charge Collector M Abhishikth Kishore and explained to him that Prakasam district tops the list of districts with commercial crops cultivation, and there is a great need for scientists and researchers working at KVK Darsi and Eruvaka - DAT Centre. The Joint Collector assured them to bring their pleas to the notice of the government.