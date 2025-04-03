  • Menu
Demand for increase in retirement age for outsourced staff

Demand for increase in retirement age for outsourced staff
Highlights

CPI East Godavari district secretary Tatipaka Madhu has demanded that the government to increase the retirement age for municipal outsourced workers to 62 years.

Rajamahendravaram: CPI East Godavari district secretary Tatipaka Madhu has demanded that the government to increase the retirement age for municipal outsourced workers to 62 years. He also called for the provision of jobs to their successors.

Madhu made these demands while speaking at a meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers Union (AITUC affiliated) held at the AITUC office here on Wednesday. The meeting was presided over by the union district president, Reddy Ramana.

In addition to the retirement age demand, Madhu also urged the government to regularise the jobs of outsourced sanitation workers working under the APCOS (Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services). He also called for action against secretariat staff who are harassing sanitation workers.

Other CPI leaders included K Rambabu, Shramika Mahila Forum district convener Lavanya, CPI city secretary V Kondalarao, and union general secretary A Venkateswara Rao.

