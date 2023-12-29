Live
Demand for release of DSC mega notification
Kurnool: Demanding the government to release notification for mega DSC, the leaders of various student organisations staged a protest in front of the Kurnool Collectorate here on Thursday.
Founder-president of Rayalaseema Vidyarthi Samakhya (RVS) Seema Krishna and DYFI district secretary Nagesh alleged that despite four and half years of ruling, the government didn’t released notification to mega DSC.
“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured of releasing job calendar every year on January 5. He also said that he will release DSC notification on the occasion of Sarvepalli birth anniversary and promised to release notification to fill constable vacancies in police department on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day. But all the promises given by CM Jagan have proved null and void,” they criticised.
The student leaders alleged the CM of cheating unemployed youths, calling the latter as ‘Nirudyogula Mama Jagan’. They warned that if the government fails to fulfill the promise made to the unemployed youths, then they will be forced to lay siege the house of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Prior to staging the protest in front of the Collectorate, they took out a huge rally from Birla gate.