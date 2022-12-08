Demand for SCS has no meaning, says Purandeswari

Ongole (Prakasam District): BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari observed that there is no meaning in demanding special category status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh now. She said former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had agreed to the special package and the State is receiving funds and support from the Union government. 'If the State government didn't diver the Central funds, Andhra Pradesh would have been more developed than many other States', she noted.

Purandeswari participated in the inauguration of new premises for Indira Priyadarsini Law College in Ongole on Thursday. Vidya Bharati Institute of Higher Education president Kailash Chandra Sharma, college committee president Dr K Narasimha Rao, secretary and correspondent CV Ramakrishna Rao, principal Dr Kautarapu Nataraja Kumar, BJP Ongole parliament district president Sirasanagandla Srinivas and other dignitaries also participated in the programme. Speaking at the programme, the former Union Minister said that the present law students will play a great role in the future of the country. She said students should become advocates, not for money but to propel the economic and social development of the country.

Responding to the questions from the press on the comments of Vundavalli Aruna Kumar, the BJP senior leader said that following the Rajan committee recommendations on special category status to States, the government has increased the revenue share in tax revenues from 32 to 42 per cent along with other benefits, and withdrew SCS to all States.

She said the Union government is supporting AP with the revenue share and allocating handsome amounts for the development of infrastructure, but the state is diverting them for other needs.

Purandeswari opined that the ED is doing its duty and there is no need to panic for anyone, including Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who can clear the dust by proving her innocence. She said that the public is with the BJP, and the result in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh have proved it again. She said that the BJP would form the government again in 2024 at the centre. She said that their party didn't discuss yet on the strategy for moving ahead with Pawan Kalyan on his Bus Yatra.