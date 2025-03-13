Demand to release fee reimbursement dues

Ongole: The YSR Congress Party Prakasam district leaders, cadre and youth organised a protest rally from the Municipal High School at the Nellore Bus Stand to the Collectorate as part of state-wide ‘Yuvatha Poru’ by their party, and submitted a representation to the collector A Thameem Ansariya demanding the government immediate release of the fees reimbursement dues and the scholarships. Speaking after submitting the petition, YSRCP Prakasam district president Dr Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy and Ongole parliamentary constituency in-charge Dr Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said that to complete their engineering, medicine, and other courses successfully, the students from poor families require about Rs 3,900 crore per year for fee reimbursement and the hostel expenditure. They said that the NDA government has released earlier and allocated in the latest budget only a total of Rs 2800 crore, which is insufficient. They demanded that the government release the dues of the fee reimbursement immediately and stop harassing the students. They said that the YSRCP will fight for the students and strive to provide them with a bright future.

Yerragondapalem MLA Thatiparti Chandrasekhar, former minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh, former MLAs Kunduru Nagarjuna and Anna Rambabu, Ongole assembly in-charge Chunduri Ravi, and others also participated in the programme.