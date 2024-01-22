Denied Alur MLA ticket, Gummanur Jayaram likely to join telugu desam

Alur (Kurnool district): The news of Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram joining Telugu Desam Party has become a hot topic and is being widely discussed in Alur and Adoni constituencies. In the wake of denying Alur MLA ticket by the YSRCP, Jayaram was allegedly determined to quit YSRCP and join TDP.

Jayaram from BC community was a two-time MLA - 2014 and 2019 and expecting the ruling party ticket for the third consecutive time. But the party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy denied the ticket and gave the constituency responsibilities to Chippagiri ZPTC Virupakashi and instead of giving ticket to Jayaram, he was asked to contest as MP. With this, Jayaram was upset and reportedly became unavailable to party chief and leaders for some time.

Jayaram strongly believed that the Rampuram brothers - Y Balanagi Reddy and Y Sai Prasad Reddy - have backstabbed him and turned the wheel to bring Chippagiri ZPTC Virupakashi onto the picture.

Virupakashi is a railway contractor in Guntakal and a close loyalist to the Rampuram brothers. According to sources, for the last two years the Rampuram brothers have been hatching plan to bring Virupakashi to fore and succeeded in their plan by brining him to the fore during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Adoni.

Unable to digest their trials, Jayaram kept distance from them. But, the Rampuram brothers visited Jayram residence to show that they don't have disputes among them. After this meeting, Virupakashi was given the constituency responsibility, proving the mind game played by Ramapuram

brothers.

As a retaliation, Jayaram decided to join TDP. Determined to get MLA ticket of Alur constituency by any means, Jayaram has approached Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar through his brother Gummanur Nagendra, who is Sports Minister in Karnataka government. Sources said that on January 12, Jayaram along with his brother and son met Shiva Kumar in Bengaluru and disclosed his interest to join TDP. Jayaram reportedly assured to give party fund besides bearing total expenses to contest as Alur MLA.

According to sources, Shiva Kumar immediately asked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to take up the issue with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Revanth, a disciple of Naidu, put the proposal before Naidu. Responding to this, Naidu reportedly offered ticket either for Guntakal or Mantralayam, but not Adoni, as it was going to be finalised to Kotla Sujathamma.

Jayaram, whose sole aim is to teach a befitting lesson to Rampuram brothers, is happy to contest from either place. Mantralayam has the largest number of Valmikis votes and contesting from this constituency would be a blow to Y Bala Nagi Reddy. Same is the situation with Guntakal, which the adda of Rampuram brothers.

Now the ball is in Jayaram’s court, who is in dilemma. He reportedly informed Deputy CM Shiva Kumar of informing his decision in one or two days, after discussing with his cadre. Sources says that Jayaram is likely to meet Shiva Kumar on Monday.