Depression triggers heavy rains across AP

Vijayawada: Moderate to heavy rainfall was reported in several parts of Andhra Pradesh, particularly in north coastal Andhra Pradesh, over the last 24 hours. The rains are attributed to a low-pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal, as forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD had forecast moderate to heavy rains in the region.

Normal life was disrupted in many areas including Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Narsipatnam, and Bheemunipatnam. At 16 cm, Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district recorded the highest rainfall, followed by Chodavaram in Anakapalli district (14 cm). Low-lying areas in these regions experienced inundation.

Other areas with significant rainfall include: 13 cm: Bheemunipatnam (Visakhapatnam district), Vepada (Vizianagaram district); 12 cm: Anakapalli (Anakapalli district); 11 cm: Narsipatnam (Anakapalli district), Vizag city; and 10 cm: Yalamanchili (Anakapalli district).

Rainfall was reported also in parts of Srikakulam, Kakinada, Prakasam, Konaseema, West Godavari, and Parvathipuram Manyam districts.

In the Rayalaseema region, 5 cm rainfall was reported in Nandikotkuru (Nandyala district) and Kurnool. Pagidyala (Nandyal district), Nandavaram (Kurnool district), and Jupadu Bungalow (Nandyal district) each recorded 4 cm rainfall. Other parts of Rayalaseema experienced light rain and drizzle.

The IMD has issued Red and Orange alerts for some parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next two days. The Meteorological Centre in Amaravati announced on Monday that the well-marked low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts, intensified and formed into a depression. The associated cyclonic circulation is expected to move west-northwestwards and cross the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts around the morning of Tuesday, which could lead to further heavy rainfall, especially in the north coastal districts.

Weather forecast for six days

The Meteorological Centre has issued a weather warning for the six days starting August, with a forecast of normal to heavy rains at isolated places.

August 19: Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) & Yanam and south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP). Thunderstorms with lightning are expected over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema. Strong winds of 50-60 kmph are also likely in isolated areas of these regions.

August 20:Heavy rain is expected at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam. Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds of 50-60 kmph are also likely in isolated areas of NCAP & Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.