Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha hails CM for improving healthcare facilities

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to improve healthcare facilities by spending funds in a big way.

Speaking after the Chief Minister inaugurating virtually the CT Scanning machine costing Rs 3.15 crore at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Kadapa from his Tadipalle camp office on Wednesday, Amzath Basha said despite the government facing severe financial crises, Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving top priority for providing sophisticated equipment to health sector in the interest of public health.

He thanked the CM for inaugurating CT Scanning and MRI instruments in Ongole, Srikakulam and Nellore districts on Wednesday. He said philanthropists were coming forward to donate oxygen concentrators and cylinders in a big way.

District Collector CH Harikiran said that MRI scanner would be useful for detecting diseases efficiently.