Deputy CM Dharmana Krishna Das takes part in Citizen Outreach Campaign

Srikakulam: Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das said that all the eligible people and families will get benefits through the welfare schemes and YSRCP government is committed for welfare of poor.

He inaugurated Citizen Outreach Campaign at Compost colony in Srikakulam city on Friday. As part of this campaign, the government is conducting door to door awareness campaign on the welfare schemes calendar wise for the year 2021-2022.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister explained that several welfare schemes were being implemented to uplift poor in the State. The state government launched the Citizen Outreach Campaign to explain various welfare schemes and eligibility to the people. District collector Srikesh B Lathakar, joint collector K Srinivasulu, YSRCP leaders, M Srikanth, M V Padmavathi, Andhavarapu Suri Babu, ward level volunteers and secretariat staff attended.