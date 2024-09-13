  • Menu
Deputy CM gets pending wages of 536 workers released

Anantapur: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has by the stroke of his pen solved the vexed problem of payment of pending wages to the tune of Rs 30 crore to 536 workers of Sathya Sai Drinking Water Project in the district.

The Sri Sathya Sai Water Supply Project Board has been supplying drinking water to rural areas faced with acute shortage of drinking water. As many as 536 workers running the project were not being paid wages for seven months. The issue drew the attention of panchayat raj minister Pawan Kalyan. He immediately spoke to the finance ministry officials and got Rs 30 crore released forthwith in response to the strike by for over 2 days.

The project is catering to 20 lakh population spread over 1,341 villages in the undivided district.

