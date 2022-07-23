Deputy CM Mutyala Naidu visits Tenugupudi village

Anakapalli: The YSRCP is the only government which is providing welfare schemes to every eligible person in the state, said Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu.

Visiting Tenugupudi village of Madugula constituency in Anakapalli district on Friday, the Deputy CM said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on developing the state on all fronts.

During his visit, he interacted with the locals and enquired whether the people in the village were receiving the benefits of welfare schemes appropriately or not. If the eligible people fail to avail the schemes due to any reason, Mutyala Naidu appeals to them to reapply for the same. He said the secretariat staff would enquire again and ensure that the eligible persons get the schemes.

As a part of his visit, a road constructed at a cost of Rs.47 lakh was inaugurated in the outskirts of Tenugupudi village.

YSRCP mandal president B Baburao, mandal parishad president K Bhaskara Rao, ZPTC member K Satyanarayana, mandal level officials and secretariat staff participated in the programme.