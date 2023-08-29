Live
- JEO lauds Ayurveda student for winning prize
- Plaints received at Spandana to be resolved soon: SPs
- Vijayawada: PhD awarded to ALC faculty
- Another bold actress on cards for “Bigg Boss season 7”
- ‘Jawan’ vs ‘Kushi’: Films to fight in this aspect also
- Vijayawada: Assistant Public Prosecutor in ACB net
- Deshpande from Karnataka takes oath as TTD Board member
- Devotees wait in 25 compartments at Tirumala, to take 18 hours
- Upendra’s directorial ‘UI’ makes headlines
- RIL’s $150-bn capex in 10 yrs biggest ever in India
Just In
Deshpande from Karnataka takes oath as TTD Board member
Highlights
Raghunath Viswanath Deshpande from Karnataka took oath as member of TTD Trust Board in front of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Monday.
Tirumala: Raghunath Viswanath Deshpande from Karnataka took oath as member of TTD Trust Board in front of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Monday.
The oath was administered by JEO Veerabrahmam. After darshan, the new member was offered Vedasirvachanam followed by presentation of Theertha Prasadams, laminated photo of Srivaru by JEO at Ranganayakula Mandapam.
It may be noted that three members were taken oath as TTD Trust Board on Sunday following the Chief Minister’s Office issuing orders for the appointment of 24 Board members.
Deputy EOs Lokanatham, Govindarajan, Peishkar Srihari, OSD Ramakrishna and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS