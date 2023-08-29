Deshpande from Karnataka takes oath as TTD Board member

Tirumala: Raghunath Viswanath Deshpande from Karnataka took oath as member of TTD Trust Board in front of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Monday.

The oath was administered by JEO Veerabrahmam. After darshan, the new member was offered Vedasirvachanam followed by presentation of Theertha Prasadams, laminated photo of Srivaru by JEO at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

It may be noted that three members were taken oath as TTD Trust Board on Sunday following the Chief Minister’s Office issuing orders for the appointment of 24 Board members.

Deputy EOs Lokanatham, Govindarajan, Peishkar Srihari, OSD Ramakrishna and others were present.