Devanakonda secretariat faces corruption charges by villagers

Varkuntla Kurnool: Seriousallegations of corruption have been raised against the Devanakonda Village Secretariat in Kurnool district, with residents claiming that bribes are being demanded for routine public services. Villagers allege that the Secretariat, meant to provide hassle-free governance at the grassroots level, has turned into a centre of illegal collections, causing hardship to the common people.

Speaking to The Hans India on Tuesday, local residents Talari Dastagiri and Ramesh alleged that bribes are being collected openly for issuing birth and death certificates.

They claimed that amounts ranging from Rs.1,000 to Rs.3,000 are being demanded and that applications are deliberately delayed if payments are not made.

According to them, the computer operator, identified as Mala Mahesh, is allegedly collecting the money from applicants, while fixed rates are said to have been decided for different services.

The villagers further alleged that similar payments are being demanded for corrections in certificates, Aadhaar-related services for children, and other administrative works.

They also claimed that an organised system involving intermediaries is operating in and around the Secretariat, facilitating the collection of money and assuring applicants that their work would be completed swiftly after payment.

Residents expressed concern that the lack of effective supervision has allowed such practices to continue unchecked. When The Hans India contacted Devanakonda MPDO Jyothi for her response, she stated that she was unaware of the allegations. However, she assured that the matter would be looked into and that she would pursue the issue.

The Hans India also tried to speak to the computer operator Mala Mahesh over phone to get his version but there was no response.