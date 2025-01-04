Develop interest in science, ZP chief asks students

Nellore: Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anam Arunamma has advised students to become more enthusiastic towards science from childhood, since science has become a part of human life.

On Friday, she inaugurated district-level science exhibition at Rebala Sundara Rama Reddy Municipal High School at Stonehouse Peta in the city. The ZP chairman has pointed out that in the current scenario existence of human race turned highly difficult as everything is linked with science and technology. Hence the Central government is giving top priority for promoting these two by spending hundreds of crores of rupees for inventions, she added. Arunamma told the teachers to motivate students over the need to develop enthusiasm on science and technology. DEO Balaji Rao informed that students from 38 mandals have participated in the event by arranging 114 exhibitions and six of them were selected for State-level competitions.

District Science Center in-charge Karunakar Reddy, Headmaster Madhusudhan, and others were present.