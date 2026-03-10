Romantic drama ‘Deewana’ set for summer release

Young actor Harshith Reddy, who recently earned appreciation for his performance in Shubham, is gearing up for his next project titled Deewana. The film is being produced by Vasudev Koppineni and Sridevi Karyampudi under the banners of Arha Media and V Studios.

Directed by Srikanth Sangishetti, Deewana is being crafted as a heartfelt romantic drama that promises an emotional love story. The makers have officially announced that the film will be distributed by the reputed Geetha Film Distributors, ensuring a wide theatrical reach. The film is currently preparing for a grand release during the upcoming summer season.

The project has already generated considerable interest among movie lovers. The first-look poster of Deewana received a positive response from audiences, creating curiosity about the film’s storyline and characters. Adding to the excitement, the makers unveiled a special story poster on Valentine’s Day, which was well received by fans on social media.

With its intense romantic theme and emotional narrative, the film is expected to showcase another promising performance from Harshith Reddy. Industry observers believe that Deewana could become a memorable addition to the actor’s growing career if the film connects with audiences as anticipated.

As the release date approaches, the makers are expected to unveil more promotional content, building further buzz around this romantic entertainer.