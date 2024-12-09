Live
- Police issues traffic advisory on unveiling of Telangana Talli statue
- Eureka! Click on Meeseva App to avail slew of services in a jiffy
- HMWSSB MD inspects drinking water arrangements
- PCC chief urges partymen to make Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu a grand success
- Praja palana Vijayotsavalu: CM felicitates singer Rahul Sipligunj
- Ayyappa devotees demand more special trains to Sabarimala
- Adivasi Poru Garjana Sabha to Take Place in Indravelli Today
- iPhone 17 Air: Apple's Slimmest Design Yet, Launching in 2025
- Google’s new AI model outperforms best weather forecast system
- The role of student leadership programmes in business schools
Just In
Develop roads in Srikakulam city, people’s representatives urged
Expand roads and junctions in Srikakulam city to clear traffic rush, representatives of various associations urged the people’s representatives and officials.
Srikakulam: Expand roads and junctions in Srikakulam city to clear traffic rush, representatives of various associations urged the people’s representatives and officials.
In the wake of development of residential areas in and around Srikakulam city and also increase in commercial establishments and educational institutions, traffic rush is witnessed all along the day on main roads and junctions in Srikakulam city.
Particularly, ‘One-way traffic road’ was laid about 40 years ago and it starts at ‘Day and Night Junction’ and ends at ‘Rama Laxmana Junction’.
On the road, heavy traffic is witnessed all along the day as hospitals, medical shops, educational institutions, cinema theatres, hotels, eatery points and Rythu Bazar are located on either side of the road.
Now this road is insufficient to cater the traffic rush. In this backdrop, expansion of ‘One-way traffic road’ and also both ‘Day and Night Junction’ and ‘Rama Laxmana Junction’ is highly essential to prevent traffic chaos.
As a result, accidents are being reported regularly on the roads. Particularly during peak hours passing through the ‘One-way traffic road’ becomes difficult for passengers. The representatives of various associations also urged the people representatives and officials for development of traffic circles and islands at ‘Seven roads junction’, ‘Surya Mahal Junction’, ‘Potti Sriramulu Junction’ and ‘Rythu Bazar Junction’ in Srikakulam city by anticipating severe traffic issues in near future.
Representatives of Citizen Forum, Alliance Club and Forum for Better Srikakulam are pursuing the road expansion issue continuously with the people’s representatives and officials.