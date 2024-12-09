Develop roads in Srikakulam city, people’s representatives urged

Srikakulam: Expand roads and junctions in Srikakulam city to clear traffic rush, representatives of various associations urged the people’s representatives and officials.

In the wake of development of residential areas in and around Srikakulam city and also increase in commercial establishments and educational institutions, traffic rush is witnessed all along the day on main roads and junctions in Srikakulam city.

Particularly, ‘One-way traffic road’ was laid about 40 years ago and it starts at ‘Day and Night Junction’ and ends at ‘Rama Laxmana Junction’.

On the road, heavy traffic is witnessed all along the day as hospitals, medical shops, educational institutions, cinema theatres, hotels, eatery points and Rythu Bazar are located on either side of the road.

Now this road is insufficient to cater the traffic rush. In this backdrop, expansion of ‘One-way traffic road’ and also both ‘Day and Night Junction’ and ‘Rama Laxmana Junction’ is highly essential to prevent traffic chaos.

As a result, accidents are being reported regularly on the roads. Particularly during peak hours passing through the ‘One-way traffic road’ becomes difficult for passengers. The representatives of various associations also urged the people representatives and officials for development of traffic circles and islands at ‘Seven roads junction’, ‘Surya Mahal Junction’, ‘Potti Sriramulu Junction’ and ‘Rythu Bazar Junction’ in Srikakulam city by anticipating severe traffic issues in near future.

Representatives of Citizen Forum, Alliance Club and Forum for Better Srikakulam are pursuing the road expansion issue continuously with the people’s representatives and officials.