Develop Upamaka Venkateswara temple on all fronts

Tirupati: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha met with TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao here on Monday to discuss the development of the Sri Kalki Venkateswara Swamy temple in Upamaka, located in Nakkapalli mandal of Payakaraopeta constituency.

This historic temple, integrated with TTD on November 18, 2015, houses a unique idol depicting Lord Kalki, the final avatar of Lord Vishnu. Minister Anitha emphasised the temple’s ancient significance and requested further renovation of the sanctum sanctorum and main deity’s shrine.

Minister Anitha highlighted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during a visit to the temple on August 9, 2014, had initiated development efforts after identifying the temple’s requirements. She requested the TTD to expedite remaining projects, such as the construction of the mukha mandapam, asthana mandapam, rajagopuram, walkways and stairways and submitted a formal proposal for these developments.

Additionally, she requested the installation of three new rajagopurams at the nearby Venugopala Swamy temple, established by the sage Narada. She also suggested amenities to enhance the visitor experience, including parking facilities, a kalyana mandapam, expanded roads, an annadanam hall, cow shelters, the maintenance of Bandura lake, dormitories, restrooms, drinking water facilities, kalyanakatta among other facilities at the temple. She expressed her vision to restore the temple’s former grandeur, bringing Sri Kalki Venkateswara Swamy Temple back to its rightful prominence for devotees.

Earlier, the minister paid a visit to the revered Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Monday. After prayers, she was offered Prasadams while Vedic Pandits rendered Vedaseervachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

The home minister said that she prayed for the prosperity of the people of the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, reaffirming the government’s commitment to welfare and development.