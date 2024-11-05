Live
- India Issues Notices to Wikipedia Over Alleged Bias and False Information
- Kumaraswamy calls FIR against him ridiculous, malicious
- Pushpa 2: Over $300K in US Advance Sales Before December 5 Release
- Pakistan: Protest by teachers leaves thousands of students without education
- ChatGPT Makes Bold Predictions for the 2024 US Election: Dark Horse, Unrest, and More
- Chhath Puja Essentials 2024: A Complete Guide to Worship the Sun God
- Chhath Puja 2024 Fasting Guide: Essential Dos and Don’ts for a Safe and Meaningful Fast
- Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan moves on, COO Mathur to guide key functions
- Chhath Puja 2024: Nahay Khay Date, Rituals, and Important Guidelines
- Rajasthan signs 2 MoUs in hospitality sector with Saudi Arabia-based firms
Just In
Develop Upamaka Venkateswara temple on all fronts
- Home minister Anitha submits a proposal to TTD EO Syamala Rao
- Sri Kalki Venkateswara Swamy temple is located at Upamaka in Nakkapalli mandal of Payakaraopeta constituency, represented by her
Tirupati: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha met with TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao here on Monday to discuss the development of the Sri Kalki Venkateswara Swamy temple in Upamaka, located in Nakkapalli mandal of Payakaraopeta constituency.
This historic temple, integrated with TTD on November 18, 2015, houses a unique idol depicting Lord Kalki, the final avatar of Lord Vishnu. Minister Anitha emphasised the temple’s ancient significance and requested further renovation of the sanctum sanctorum and main deity’s shrine.
Minister Anitha highlighted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during a visit to the temple on August 9, 2014, had initiated development efforts after identifying the temple’s requirements. She requested the TTD to expedite remaining projects, such as the construction of the mukha mandapam, asthana mandapam, rajagopuram, walkways and stairways and submitted a formal proposal for these developments.
Additionally, she requested the installation of three new rajagopurams at the nearby Venugopala Swamy temple, established by the sage Narada. She also suggested amenities to enhance the visitor experience, including parking facilities, a kalyana mandapam, expanded roads, an annadanam hall, cow shelters, the maintenance of Bandura lake, dormitories, restrooms, drinking water facilities, kalyanakatta among other facilities at the temple. She expressed her vision to restore the temple’s former grandeur, bringing Sri Kalki Venkateswara Swamy Temple back to its rightful prominence for devotees.
Earlier, the minister paid a visit to the revered Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Monday. After prayers, she was offered Prasadams while Vedic Pandits rendered Vedaseervachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam.
The home minister said that she prayed for the prosperity of the people of the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, reaffirming the government’s commitment to welfare and development.