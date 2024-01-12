Live
Development is possible only with TDP: Lokesh
Several YSRCP leaders from Kurnool district join the party
Vijayawada: Development is possible only with the TDP and the party always strives for the progress of all sections of society, said the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday.
Several YSRCP leaders from Kurnool district joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh at the party headquarters at Mangalagiri. Welcoming all of them into the party fold, Lokesh said that the Kurnool district did not get any kind of welfare after the YSRCP came to power.
Stating that the industries that were opened in Kurnool during the TDP government were later chased out of the state by this government, he said that only the TDP can work towards development. Lokesh called upon those joined the TDP on Thursday to strive for the victory of the party in the upcoming elections.
Those who joined the TDP include 17th division corporator K Padmalatha Reddy, chairman of the KV Subba Reddy Engineering College Subba Reddy and the chairman of the Women's Engineering College Ashok Kumar Reddy. MLC Ram Gopal Reddy, Kurnool TDP leaders Mallela Raja Sekhar and Mr Gouru Venkat Reddy were among those who were present on the occasion.