Development Needs Commitment Not Three capitals: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Opposing the idea of three capitals for the development of the State, the TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu stated that it needed commitment and credibility of the leader but not multi-capitals, addressing at a press conference on Monday. He advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop implementing its lopsided policies as they were crippling agriculture, irrigation, industry and all sectors of the State economy.

All the policies of the State government are anti-development and the Chief Minister did not spend even a single rupee on asset creation so far, he criticised. He said that the path of the Jagan was devastating to the state but not for the development of the people in all regions. The state government was keener on harassing the opposition leaders, misleading the public on the coronavirus pandemic, committing atrocities on innocent people, but not taking proactive steps to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, he added.

Naidu appealed to people to think carefully whether they would like to have 'true development' brought by the previous TDP government or 'true destruction' being caused by the present YSRCP Government.

Naidu said that the ruling party leaders had only focused on Amaravati demolition and suppression of different sections of people in the past 15 months. Consequently, all the developmental projects launched by the TDP came under stress. While TDP launched hundreds of big projects for development and prosperity in all the 13 districts in three regions, the YSRCP followed a totally destructive priority. As a result, the people were getting badly affected along with their future generations.

Naidu asserted that TDP completed 72 per cent works on the State's lifeline Polavaram project but the YSRCP's bad policies had led to obstructions and non-completion of this project till now. Polaravam was one of the promises included in the Reorganisation Act. If works were continued, this huge project would have been completed by 2019. The YSRCP was not spending a single paisa while the TDP spent Rs. 64,000 Cr by beginning 62 irrigation projects of which 23 projects were completed.