Development possible only with CBN: MP Vemireddy

NELLORE: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy had lauded that development of state is only possible with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu as he is striving hard for achieving such mammoth goals despite state is facing serious financial crises.

The Nellore MP along with Venkatagiri TDP MLA Kurukonda Ramakrishna has visited Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on the occassion of ongoing Brahmotsavams at Penchalakona and performed special poojas on Monday.

Later speaking to media people, the MP had said that during the 10 months rule of TDP led coalition government, state had witnessed much development with the initiative of Chief Minister coordinating with central government.

The MP said that it was Chandrababu’s commitment for the completion of assurances given to the people during 2024 elections. The MP said that all election promises would be completed in a phased manner.

Vemireddy said that he prayed to the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy to bless the Chief Minister for initiating a capable administration in the interest of people.

Earlier the MP has received warm welcome in a traditional manner by temple authorities Pandits chanting Vedic hymns. Party leaders were also present.