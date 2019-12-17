Trending :
Development should be decentralized: Dharmana Prasad Rao on Capital issue

Highlights

YSRCP MLA Dharmana Prasadrao said that the state should have capital and governance at the backward areas of the state. He said that he believes that...

YSRCP MLA Dharmana Prasadrao said that the state should have capital and governance at the backward areas of the state. He said that he believes that development should not be centralized. "Few companies need to be set up in Visakhapatnam and Kurnool districts. otherwise, Hyderabad-style experience will be repeated," he warned. It is suggested that the legislative, executive and judicial systems should be in different places without making those mistakes. Dharmana spoke at length on the debate on the capital issue in the legislature.

He was aghast at the way the TDP government acted on the capital and alleged that TDP govt did not care about the broader interests of the people. He criticized the previous government's efforts to develop a single area. "Even after watching the Telangana movement, governments have not learnt a lesson of centralizing the development at one place," Dharmana slammed the parties.

He said measures should be taken to ensure everyone's participation in the capital. The state government has a responsibility in this regard.

