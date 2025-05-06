Development, welfare two eyes of govt: Minister

Rayachoti: Transport, Youth and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy emphasised that development and welfare are the two eyes of the government. Addressing a press meet at State guest house in Rayachoti on Monday, the Minister stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to holistic development across all 175 constituencies of the state.

He announced that Rs 6.25 crore has been sanctioned under NABARD and RIDF schemes for road development in four mandals of Rayachoti constituency. He also revealed plans to set up an SCZ and industrial park in Sibyala village.

To resolve the long-standing drinking water crisis in the region, Rs 300 crore has been allocated under the Jal Jeevan Mission to supply water from Velugallu to six mandals.

The Minister also shared that Rs 320 crore have been sanctioned to complete pending works under the HNSS Phase-2 project to supply water to Srinivasapuram reservoir.