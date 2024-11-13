Development works in GVMC 88th ward to accelerate

Visakhapatnam: After examining various development works, GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar directed the officials to follow strict timelines in completing them.

Inspecting ongoing development projects in the 88th ward here on Tuesday, the Commissioner instructed the officials to expedite the project works and make them accessible to the public at the earliest.

Accompanied by the 88th ward corporator M. Muthyala Naidu, the Commissioner visited Duvvada, Uppara Colony, Indiranagar, Kothuru, Nanginarapadu, Gangavaram, Sattivanipalem, Veduralla Narava, and Narava.

During the visit, the ward corporator briefed the Commissioner about a number of local issues. Responding to them, the Commissioner instructed ACP Venkatrao to forward a letter to the SEZ management requesting modifications to their boundary wall to accommodate road widening and canal construction proposals in Duvvada Sector I.

He also directed engineering officials to prepare proposals for road repairs in Uppara Colony and for CC roads, BT roads, and canal constructions in Indiranagar for the convenience of residents.

Also, restoration of streetlights on Gangavaram roads and taking up repair works of non-functional borewells were stressed.

Meanwhile, at another programme, the Commissioner explained the details of ‘NAMASTE’ (National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem) scheme and how it aims to enhance safety and livelihood of the septic tank workers.

Also, the Commissioner exhorted the septic tank workers to register themselves in the scheme and stressed that without which taking up the tank cleaning activities is prohibited.