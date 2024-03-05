Devineni Avinash distributes pension to 35 people through Devineni Trust

Devineni Avinash, the YCP in-charge of Vijayawada East Constituency, recently addressed the issue of stopped pensions for some individuals in the area. During his visit to Gadapagadapa in various divisions, Avinash assured the residents that the problem would be resolved. On Tuesday, the Devineni Nehru Charitable Trust, headed by Avinash, distributed pension money to 35 people at the Constituency Party office.

Korivi Chaitanya, the President of the NTR District Youth Department, commended Avinash for his dedication to serving the community, following in the footsteps of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. Chaitanya highlighted the various social service programs conducted by the Devineni Nehru Charitable Trust under Avinash's leadership.

During the assurance program called Gadapa Gadapaku Me Avinash, a resident named G. Prashanthi from a specific division in the East Constituency area raised the issue of a tiffin cart needed in the community. In response, the Trust donated a tiffin cart worth approximately Rs.25,000/- to assist the residents. Chaitanya praised Avinash for his consistent support for the underprivileged, regardless of their caste or religious affiliations.

Chaitanya emphasized that Avinash and the Trust have always been dedicated to helping those in need, going above and beyond to address their problems and provide assistance. The event was attended by Songa Raj Kamal and Pacchigolla Ramesh, among others.







