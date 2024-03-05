Devineni Avinash participates in foundation laying of development works

In the second division of the eastern constituency, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, YCP East Incharge Devineni Avinash, Deputy Mayor Bellam Durga, Floor Leader Venkata Satyanarayana, and local corporator Nirmala Kumari laid the foundation stones for the construction of steps, loadings, and CC drains in the Lanka Hill area at a cost of 34 lakh rupees.

Devineni Avinash, speaking at the event, highlighted the development works worth Rs 650 crore and welfare schemes worth Rs 900 crore that have been implemented in the region. He emphasized the importance of addressing the issues of roads and drains raised by the local residents and assured that the construction of roads in hilly areas, despite its challenges, was prioritized for the comfort of the people.

Avinash criticized the previous government for neglecting the hill dwellers and emphasized the efforts of the current administration in providing necessary infrastructure facilities in hilly areas. He questioned the utilization of funds amounting to Rs 2200 crores for roads and drains between 2014 and 2019 and challenged the opposition to show the tangible results of such spending.

Furthermore, Avinash called out TDP leader Gadde Rammohan for his alleged inability to address the issues faced by the residents and accused him of avoiding transparency by not discussing the development work done during their tenure. Avinash asserted that the YCP is gaining support in the constituency as evidenced by a recent survey, and expressed confidence in the party's efforts to reach out to the people and address their concerns.

Overall, Avinash's statements underscored the YCP's commitment to development and welfare initiatives in the eastern constituency, while also criticizing the perceived lack of progress under the previous government.