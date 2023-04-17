Devineni Avinash pays tribute to Devineni Nehru, says he developed the Vijayawada

On the occasion of the 6th death anniversary of late former minister Devineni Nehru in NTR district, Devineni Avinash paid tributes to the statue of Devineni Nehru at Ramesh Hospital.



Later, Devineni Avinash said that late former Minister Devineni Nehru played an important role in the development of Vijayawada city in the erstwhile Krishna district. He said that he stood by each and every person around him in terms of politics and family. He said everyone is paying tribute to Devine Nehru irrespective of parties.

He said that on the occasion of the 6th death anniversary of Devineni Nehru, who has helped the people beyond castes and religions, many service programs will be organized in the name of Devineni Nehru Trust.

Moreover, he expressed special thanks to Jagan for helping in taking the Devineni Nehru aspirations into public with various programs.