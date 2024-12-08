Devotee Rush at Tirumala normal, to take four hours for sarvadarshans

The rush of devotees seeking darshan at the famous Tirumala temple has seen a reduction. Currently, devotees are waiting in 24 compartments for free darshan.

For those opting for time slot (SSD) darshan, waiting devotees are currently experiencing a wait of approximately 4 hours. Conversely, those without darshan tickets are being accommodated in approximately 13 hours, while devotees holding special entry darshan tickets enjoy a considerably shorter wait of around 3 hours.

On Saturday, 78,569 pilgrims visited Tirumala with a total of 28,193 devotees offering the hair. The generosity of visitors was evident, as an impressive Rs 3.54 crore was deposited in the temple's hundi, comprising both cash and gifts.