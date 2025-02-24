Devotees’ chant echoes in Nallamala forests

Kurnool: The Nallamala forests are reverberating with the chanting of Lord Shiva’s name as devotees embark on a rigorous pilgrimage, undeterred by the scorching heat. Crossing hills and valleys, these devotees, coming from Venkatapuram, are demonstrating their deep devotion by undertaking a long journey on foot, enduring hunger and exhaustion along the way. They take brief rests under trees before continuing their path.

The Mallanna devotees traverse several kilometers of hills and forests, pausing at Kailasa Dwaram to rest, leaving all their struggles to Lord Mallikarjuna. Recognising the hardships of these pilgrims, the Srisailam temple authorities and district officials have arranged facilities at Kailasa Dwaram and Hatakeswaram, including shelters where devotees can take a break before proceeding towards Srisailam. Medical camps have been set up in nearly ten locations along the forest path to provide aid to those suffering from foot pain, body aches, and blisters. Volunteer groups are actively helping by distributing medicines and attending to the devotees’ needs.

In addition, free meals are being provided by temple authorities and volunteers. Clean drinking water tanks have been installed at Kailasa Dwaram and other key points along the route, with ten tankers continuously supplying water to quench the thirst of the devotees.

The Srisailam Mallanna foot pilgrimage begins from Atmakur in Nandyal district via road to Venkatapuram. From there, devotees traverse the forest route, passing through Kosai Katta Veeranjaneya Swamy Temple; Naguluti Veerabhadra Swamy Temple; Damarla Kunta Pedda Cheruvu (Big Lake); Matham Bavi (Well); Bheemuni Kolanu (Pond); and Kailasa Dwaram.

After walking nearly 40 kilometers through dense Nallamala forests, the devotees finally reach Srisailam. Along the way, authorities have arranged for food at Naguluti, and food & water facilities at Damarla Kunta and Pedda Cheruvu. Additional water facilities have been set up at Matham Bavi, Bheemuni Kolanu, and Kailasa Dwaram.

As Maha Shivaratri approaches, lakhs of devotees are making their way to Srisailam, as they walk in large groups. Upon reaching Srisailam, they have darshan of Sri Bhramaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy, offers prayers and fulfils their vows. The Brahmotsavam celebrations are drawing thousands of devotees, who participate in Karpoora Neerajanam rituals to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.