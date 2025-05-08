Devotees dress up as Bairagis

Tirupati: On the first day of Tatayyagunta Gangamma Jathara, devotees offered prayers to Gangamma in Bairagi Vesham on Wednesday.

Following the age-old custom, devotees smear the face or the body with white yash and worshipped the goddess.

The Jathara began with a formal announcement by the members of Kaikala family and later priests observed Vadibala utsavam in the temple.

Priests Ramakrishna and Murali Swamy packed turmeric, vermilion, sandal, rice and aromatic substances in a silk cloth and tied it to Dwajasthambam amidst religious fervor.

Later, abhishekam and special rituals were performed to Gangamma in the temple. The temple wore a festive look with colourful decorations and festoons of mango leaves entire temple complex.

The Jathara will continue up to May 14 during.