Devotees flock to Indrakeeladri as deity appears as Mahishasura Mardini

Dussehra Sharannavaratri celebrations atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada have come to an end. Meanwhile, the presiding deity Kanaka Durga appeared as Mahishasura Mardini Devi on the ninth day and the devotees in large numbers lined up to take blessings of Mahishasura Mardini.



It is known that goddess Kanaka Durga slayed the demons and removed the miseries of gods, rushis, and humans. Devotees believe that if they visit Mahishasura Mardhani, all the evil forces would be destroyed and they get a sense of peace and strength to endure all difficulties.

As the Dussehra celebrations will end on Wednesday, the rush of devotees and devotees to Indrakeeladri has increased.

On the eighth day of the festival, Goddess appeared to the devotees as Durga Devi on Monday. There is a rush of devotees from 3 am to 11 pm. The officials predicted that the crowd of devotees will be heavy after Moola Nakshatra and as expected, there was a huge crowd of devotees on Monday as well.

The temple received an income of Rs.37.25 lakhs through various services, tickets, and offerings. Due to Moola being a star, only limited tickets were sold. Remarkably, 90 percent of the income comes from the sale of prasadams.