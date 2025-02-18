Devotees offer over Rs. 2.18 cr to Srisailam temple in 17 days

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The authorities of Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple counted the offerings from the temple hundis on Monday. According to an official press release, devotees contributed a total of Rs 2,18,94,668 over a period of 17 days (January 31 to February 16).

In addition to the cash offerings, devotees also donated 152.4 gram gold and 2.15 kilogram silver.

The temple administration reported receiving foreign currency as well. The collected amounts include 423 US Dollars, 108 Malaysia Ringgits, 50 Canadian Dollars, 120 Zimbabwe Kwachas, 20 Saudi Arabia Riyals, 10 Singapore Dollars, 23 Malaysian Ringgits, and 20 Thailand Bhats.

The entire counting process was conducted under strict surveillance, with closed-circuit cameras monitoring the proceedings. Temple staff and other officials participated in the process to ensure transparency.