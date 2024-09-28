Devotees rush at Tirumala is normal, to take 8 hours for Sarvadarshans

The crowd of devotees at the Tirumala temple remains steady as 12 compartments in the Q complex are fully occupied, ensuring a smooth flow of visitors.

Devotees holding time slot tickets are enjoying timely darshan, while those without tickets are still able to have their spiritual experience, receiving darshan within an average of eight hours.

As of Friday midnight, a total of 64,158 devotees have visited Swami, and 24,938 individuals have submitted their heartfelt offerings. The donation in the temple’s hundi has reached an impressive Rs.3.31 crores, showcasing the dedication and generosity of the pilgrims.

As the temple continues to welcome devotees from all walks of life, the team at Tirumala remains committed to providing an enriching spiritual experience.