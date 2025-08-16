Devotees rush increased at Tirumala for Srivari Sarva Darshan

The influx of devotees seeking Srivari Sarva Darshan has surged significantly, spurred by a series of consecutive holidays. Pilgrims have filled the Vaikuntam Queue Complex 2 and Narayangiri Sheds, forming queues that extend over three kilometres along the Ring Road to the Octopus Building. Those in line are expected to wait approximately 20 hours for a glimpse of the deity.

To ensure the comfort of those waiting, various amenities are being provided, including prasadams, milk, and drinking water, distributed by fellow devotees.

Senior officials and security personnel are closely monitoring the crowds to maintain order and prevent any disturbances. In light of the increased rush, accommodation has become scarce. Many devotees without prearranged lodging are taking refuge in pilgrim accommodation complexes, while others have resorted to sleeping in temporary shelters and German sheds throughout Tirumala.

Authorities anticipate that this high volume of visitors is likely to persist for the next two days.