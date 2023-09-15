Devotees rush increases at Tirumala, to take 12 hours for Sarvadarshans

Live
Just In
Highlights
The rush of devotees in Tirumala continues, especially as today marks the last Friday of Shravana month.
The rush of devotees in Tirumala continues, especially as today marks the last Friday of Shravana month. The crowd of devotees is relatively heavy, and currently, there are 18 compartments where devotees are waiting for darshan Lord Venkateswara Swamy. Those without tokens may have to wait for approximately 12 hours to have their visit with Swami.
On Thursday, a total of 61,926 devotees visited Swami and offered their prayers. Additionally, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has disclosed that the temple Hundi income was Rs. 4.32 crores yesterday.
The officials are making the efforts to ensure that darshans are held in a smooth manner.
