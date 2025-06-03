Devotees rush increases at Tirumala, to take 15 hours for Sarvadarshans

The influx of devotees at Tirumala continues unabated, with countless pilgrims eagerly awaiting their turn for darshan. Currently, 29 compartments are accommodating devotees seeking the free Sarva Darshan, which takes approximately five hours to complete during time slot.

For those without darshan tickets, the wait has extended significantly, with some enduring up to 18 hours. Conversely, devotees holding special entry darshan tickets can expect to receive darshan within a more manageable timeframe of four hours.

As of Monday midnight, a remarkable 84,418 individuals had been granted darshan of the Lord. Among these, 34,900 devotees participated in the offering of talaneelas. In addition, the collection in the hundi, intended as gifts to the Lord, has reached an impressive total of Rs. 3.89 crores. The spiritual fervour continues to draw visitors from far and wide, highlighting the enduring devotion associated with this sacred site.