Devotees rush normalised at Tirumala, to take 15 hours for Sarvadarshans

The situation in Tirumala regarding the rush of devotees has returned to normal. Devotees are waiting in 22 compartments for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy and the Sarvadarshans are expected to complete approximately 15 hours, while it would take five hours for Special Darshan.



Yesterday, a total of 80,551 people visited Tirumala and 32,028 devotees offered hair. The rush has continued due to the month of Peratasi and the Sarvadarshans took approximately 35 hours at a stretch. Additionally, the temple Hundi income for the day was reported to be Rs. 4.27 crore.

The TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) officials focused on ensuring a smooth and efficient darshan experience for the devotees in the queue. They are working diligently to provide quick darshan to the devotees. Additionally, the TTD is continuously providing basic essentials such as food and water to the devotees during huge rush. As there was huge rush on Monday, the TTD has minimised the VIP break darshans.