Devotees rush to Tirumala increases, to take 20 hours for sarvadarshans

In an extraordinary display of devotion, Tirumala has welcomed a significant influx of devotees, leading to a bustling atmosphere in the queue complex, which features 29 compartments. As of midnight on Friday, a remarkable total of 66,715 devotees had the opportunity to receive darshan of the revered Lord Venkateswara.

Among the large crowd, 24,503 devotees participated in the traditional offering of hair, further exemplifying the fervor of the pilgrims. The devotees have also shown immense generosity, with contributions amounting to Rs. 4.06 crores offered in the hundi as gifts.

The waiting times have varied significantly based on ticket types, with devotees holding regular darshan tickets waiting approximately 20 hours, while those with special entry darshan tickets are enjoying expedited access, with wait times averaging around 5 hours.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) continues to manage the large crowd efficiently, ensuring that the sacred space remains accessible to all seeking blessings during this auspicious period.