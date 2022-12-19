  • Menu
Devotees rush to Tirumala increases, to take 24 hours for Sarvadarshans
The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala on Monday with devotees are waiting in 14 compartments for darshan of presiding deity.

It is learned that it would take 24 hours for tokenless Sarvadarshan. Meanwhile, 75,611 devotees visited Tirumala on Sunday and offered their prayers.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has revealed that it has grossed Rs.3.55 crores yesterday and 29,228 devotees tonsuring their heads.

