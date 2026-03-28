Devotees take out bike rally
Rajamahendravaram: Hundreds of devotees, predominantly youth, took part in a grand motorbike rally organised as part of Sri Rama Navami celebrations on Friday. The rally commenced from Pushkar Ghat and passed through several junctions of the city, covering a distance of nearly 20 kilometres up to AV Apparao Road.
Participants rode in unison, chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and carrying large saffron flags, creating a vibrant and devotional atmosphere.
Key intersections across the city were decorated with saffron banners and festoons, adding to the festive spirit and drawing the attention of onlookers throughout the route.
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