Devotees take out bike rally

Rajamahendravaram: Hundreds of devotees, predominantly youth, took part in a grand motorbike rally organised as part of Sri Rama Navami celebrations on Friday. The rally commenced from Pushkar Ghat and passed through several junctions of the city, covering a distance of nearly 20 kilometres up to AV Apparao Road.

Participants rode in unison, chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and carrying large saffron flags, creating a vibrant and devotional atmosphere.

Key intersections across the city were decorated with saffron banners and festoons, adding to the festive spirit and drawing the attention of onlookers throughout the route.