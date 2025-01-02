  • Menu
Devotees throng Tirumala on New Year


Highlights

Tomark the New Year, large number of devotees thronged at Tirumala Sri Venkateswara temple on Wednesday.

Tirumala : Tomark the New Year, large number of devotees thronged at Tirumala Sri Venkateswara temple on Wednesday. Several VIPs including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jammu Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his wife and MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, also had Lord darshan and offered prayers. Vijaya Kumar, popularly known as ‘Gold Man’ from Telangana, also had darshan on the New Year day. Vijaya Kumar, wearing gold ornaments weighing nearly 5 kg worth of Rs 4 crore, attracted the pilgrims.

‘Gold Man’ from Telangana Vijaya Kumar in Tirumala on Wednesday

