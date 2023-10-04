Devotees to Tirumala increases, Navaratri Brahmotsavams from October 15

The devotees rush increased at Tirumala with devotees waiting in 18 compartments to visit Lord Tirumala today. It is learned that it would take 10 hours for completion of sarvadarshans.



On Tuesday, as many as 79,365 devotees visited Tirumala on with 25,952 devotees offered their hair to Lord Venkateswara Swamy. Meanwhile, the total income of Rs. 4.77 crores was amassed by TTD on Tuesday.

The TTD has announced that the Ankurarpan will be conducted on the 14th as part of Navratri Brahmotsavam from October 15 and continue till the 23rd, which will conclude with the chakrasnanam ceremony at 6 am.