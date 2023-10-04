Live
- Optimising global aviation logistics is paramount
- Vijayawada: Novotel’s Food Exchange shines adjudged Best Restaurant
- Farmers demand PM to fulfil promises or face their wrath
- Cashing in on the caste factor: Will it work?
- Guntur: Joint collector visits Aarogya Suraksha camp
- Apple releases iOS 17.1 Beta 2 update; Find new features
- Vijayawada: Rs 30 L ex gratia announced to kin of constable
- Kuki Organization Ends Shutdown Amid Protests Over Youth Killings In Manipur
- Guntur: Officials told to complete works on time
- Fatal Collision Claims Eight Lives In Early Morning Tragedy On Varanasi-Lucknow Highway
Just In
Devotees to Tirumala increases, Navaratri Brahmotsavams from October 15
Highlights
The devotees rush increased at Tirumala with devotees waiting in 18 compartments to visit Lord Tirumala today. It is learned that it would take 10 hours for completion of sarvadarshans.
The devotees rush increased at Tirumala with devotees waiting in 18 compartments to visit Lord Tirumala today. It is learned that it would take 10 hours for completion of sarvadarshans.
On Tuesday, as many as 79,365 devotees visited Tirumala on with 25,952 devotees offered their hair to Lord Venkateswara Swamy. Meanwhile, the total income of Rs. 4.77 crores was amassed by TTD on Tuesday.
The TTD has announced that the Ankurarpan will be conducted on the 14th as part of Navratri Brahmotsavam from October 15 and continue till the 23rd, which will conclude with the chakrasnanam ceremony at 6 am.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS