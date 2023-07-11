  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Devotees wait in 20 compartments at Tirumala, to take 12 hours

Devotees wait in 20 compartments at Tirumala, to take 12 hours
x
Highlights

The rush of devotees in Tirumala continues today, with devotees waiting in 20 compartments for a token-free Sarvadarshan of Lord Venkateswara.

The rush of devotees in Tirumala continues today, with devotees waiting in 20 compartments for a token-free Sarvadarshan of Lord Venkateswara. It is said that it would take approximately 12 hours.

On Monday, a total of 64,347 devotees visited Tirumala and offered their prayers.Additionally, 28,358 devotees offered offered hair and paid their prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has reported that the temple hundi received an income of Rs. 5.11 crores.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X