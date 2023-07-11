Devotees wait in 20 compartments at Tirumala, to take 12 hours

The rush of devotees in Tirumala continues today, with devotees waiting in 20 compartments for a token-free Sarvadarshan of Lord Venkateswara. It is said that it would take approximately 12 hours.

On Monday, a total of 64,347 devotees visited Tirumala and offered their prayers.Additionally, 28,358 devotees offered offered hair and paid their prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has reported that the temple hundi received an income of Rs. 5.11 crores.