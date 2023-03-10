Deworming campaign to be held on March 14-18

District Collector Basanth Kumar has called upon officials concerned to gear up for the 2-day deworming national campaign on March 14 and 18 under which all government school children would be covered.





Addressing at the deworming district coordination committee meeting attended by medical and health officials here on Thursday, Basanth Kumar said that the two-day campaign should reach out to the last child in the district under the programme.





On March 14 and 18, all school children in the age group of 1-19 years, should be administered Albendozol tablets for killing worms in the body in the presence of teachers, wardens, medical and health personnel in schools, colleges, polytechnics and in all Anganwadi centres.





Those in the age group of 2 years should be given half a tablet and those above two years, a full tablet of 400 gm will be given. By March 13, the tablets should be stocked and made available for distribution. These tablets should be consumed after lunch during the campaign days. Even private schools should be asked to implement the deworming programme. These tablets will help to ward off anemic conditions.